Delhi: As Omicron cases increase, CWG COVID care centre made operational with 65 oxygen beds

Following the increasing cases of new COVID-19 Omicron variant in Delhi, a total of 65 oxygen beds have been prepared at the Commonwealth Games Village's COVID care centre, informed Dr Rajat Jain, President of NGO 'Doctors For You' on Sunday.

The makeshift hospital has also been operational.

The Delhi government had given the responsibility of makeshift hospitals to the Doctors For You foundation during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Jain said, "COVID-19 cases are increasing again, but there is not much concern at present. After getting instructions from the Delhi government, the COVID care centre at Commonwealth village has prepared 65 oxygen beds. If needed, we can also prepare 500 such beds in just two days."

Citing an example of the devastating situation during the second wave of coronavirus, he said, "We have learned a lot from the second wave, Delhi faced acute shortage of oxygen. Therefore, we have three oxygen plants with 1000 LPM capacity at present. Through these plants, oxygen can be given 24 hours on around 300 beds."

"Apart from these, about 1000 oxygen cylinders have been kept in backup, along with an oxygen concentrator on each bed," he added.

Further, the Doctors For You President informed that this makeshift hospital has been attached with the LNJP hospital of the Delhi government.

"Serious patients have been sent to LNJP hospital from here. There is a ratio of 80-20 for normal beds and BiPAP ( bi-level positive airway pressure). So, we are also arranging for 20 beds with BiPAP on every 100 beds," Jain said.

Replying to a question on the arrangement of doctors and other medical staff here, he said, "If there are less serious patients, there will be one doctor for about 25 patients. If there are more serious patients, then there will be one doctor for 15 patients and the ICU facility will arrange for one doctor for every five patients."

Apart from Common Wealth Games Village, 50 beds have also been kept on standby in Yamuna Sports Complex. He said that the Doctors For You ran about 40 makeshift hospitals across the country during the second wave.

"Apart from CWG, arrangements are also being made at Yamuna Sports Complex. In view of rising COVID cases, makeshift hospitals are being activated. There is also an arrangement for an ambulance, some ambulances have been provided by the Delhi government's CAT. There are four ambulances in CWG itself," he added.

He informed that the laboratory facility is also being built here in collaboration with corporate partners for COVID and other related tests.

"This entire system will be made available to people here free of cost," Jain stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

