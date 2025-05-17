Delhi: Ashok Nagar Rapid Rail Metro Station Shed Damaged by Strong Winds and Rain

In Delhi and its surrounding areas, people were relieved from the heat due to the sudden change in the weather on Saturday. After the dust storm, moderate rain brought down the temperature slightly in Delhi-NCR. There have been reports of uprooting of trees in many areas of Delhi-NCR due to strong winds. A sudden spell of strong winds and rain in the national capital on Saturday evening led to structural damage at the Rapid Rail Metro’s Ashok Nagar station, causing temporary disruptions to service. The station's metal shed sustained significant damage as gusty winds swept across parts of Delhi-NCR.

In Separate incident due to heavy rain and strong wind in Uttar Pradesh Traffic light pole fell in between and caused a disruption, in both cases no casualties are reported.

#WATCH | Delhi: The Rapid Rail Metro Ashok Nagar station shed was damaged by strong winds accompanied by rain. pic.twitter.com/Q6z1pn7vzR — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2025

IMD has issued a yellow alert have issued for Delhi and northern region. Drizzle with lightening, lightning and 30 to 6 in many areas including Narela, Bawana, Buradi, Rohini, Karawal Nagar, Delhi University, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Buddha Jayanti Park, ITO, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Delhi Cantonment, Safdarjung, Lodi Road and parts of National Capital Region (NCR).