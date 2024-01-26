Delhi Assembly Budget Session from Feb 15-20

New Delhi, Jan 26 The Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal to convene the Budget Session for the fiscal year 2024-25 in February, commencing from February 15 and ending on February 20, an official said on Friday.

The Delhi government said that the file to convene this proposed budget session has been sent to the Lt Governor for his approval.

During the preparation of the budget, the government sought suggestions from all stakeholders in Delhi, and "good recommendations" have been included, the official added.

A Delhi government official said that it will present the 'Outcome Budget' for the financial year 2023-24, showcasing the achievements and progress made in the previous fiscal year.

According to the official, through the Outcome Budget, "complete transparency is provided to the people of Delhi regarding the public expenditure of the previous budget".

In a way, the Outcome Budget serves as a report card of the performance of various departments based on the allocated funds in the previous fiscal year, the official added.

This time, the Delhi government is presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in February instead of March.

"Similar to the previous fiscal year, there is an expectation that this year's budget will also be substantial," the official added.

The Delhi government said that in the upcoming budget, it will address several significant issues, placing particular emphasis on education, health, electricity, water, roads, and infrastructure.

The government has highlighted education and health as key priorities for the upcoming financial year, emphasising their importance for all residents of Delhi, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds, a statement read.

An official said that the budget allocates special attention to crucial areas such as water, roads, urban development, and various developmental projects.

These aspects have been identified as top priorities for the forthcoming fiscal year, reflecting the government's proactive approach towards addressing the diverse needs of the city and its residents, the official added.

