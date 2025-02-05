Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP Accuses Delhi Police of Blocking Voters With Barricades in Kalkaji Constituency (Watch Video)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party has accused the Delhi Police of blocking voters in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. According to the video, the police reportedly set up barricades on both sides of the street, significantly restricting the movement of voters. AAP officials claim that these barricades were a deliberate attempt to stop citizens from reaching polling stations, which they say hindered the voting process and may have impacted voter turnout. The party is calling for an investigation into the matter, urging authorities to ensure free and fair elections in the region.

The Kalkaji constituency, which has been a key battleground in recent Delhi elections, has witnessed significant political activity, and such allegations are likely to increase tensions ahead of the final election results. Delhi Police, however, have yet to officially respond to the accusations. : Polling for Delhi assembly elections began at 7am as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are locked in a fierce battle. 33.31% votes cast till 1pm.

Delhi assembly election is a three-way contest. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Atishi following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation amid corruption allegations in September 2024, is aiming for a third consecutive win. The party is focusing on its governance record and welfare initiatives. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), determined to reclaim Delhi after being out of power for over 25 years, is campaigning aggressively to break AAP's long-standing hold. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is hoping for a comeback after failing to secure a seat in the last two elections. With these three major contenders, the battle for control over Delhi’s 70 constituencies is heating up.



