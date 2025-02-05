Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP Candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj Accuses Police of Stopping Voters in Chirag Delhi (Watch Video)

In a dramatic turn of events during the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, AAP candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash has accused the Delhi Police of trying to prevent voters from casting their ballots at a polling station in Chirag Delhi.

Bharadwaj alleged that police barricades were deliberately placed to discourage people from voting, particularly in areas considered strongholds of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Speaking to the media, Bharadwaj questioned the presence of the barricades and demanded to know which senior officer had ordered their placement.

"You have been standing here since morning to influence elections. Why are the barricades put here? Which Senior Officer of the Delhi Police has asked them to put up barricades? This is all being done to disturb the poor villagers," Bharadwaj said.

He claimed that the police had been stationed at the site since morning, attempting to influence the election outcome. Bharadwaj further alleged that the Malviya Nagar ACP and SHO were involved in these actions to disrupt voting in AAP-dominated areas1.

Adding to the controversy, Bharadwaj revealed that the police had conducted a raid on an AAP office the night before the election. "The SHO also conducted a raid on our private premises last night. 21,000 people cast their votes here. The Police are doing this in all 17-18 polling booths in Chirag Delhi," he said further.

According to Bharadwaj, voters were unable to reach the polling stations via metro or road due to the police's actions. "People can neither come from the metro nor on the roads to cast their votes...Did Virendraa Sachdeva or Presdient Murmu get off the car 200 metres away from the polling station? There are no guildelinec..."

Bharadwaj also questioned the double standards, pointing out that prominent figures like Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and President Droupadi Murmu were not required to step out of their cars 200 meters away from the polling station. He insisted that there were no official guidelines mandating such restrictions.