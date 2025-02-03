Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Claims BJP Will Scrap 5 Key Welfare Schemes If Voted to Power (Watch Video)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would dismantle key welfare schemes if voted into power in the national capital. Speaking at a public event, Kejriwal outlined five major benefits that he claimed the BJP would eliminate. "As soon as the BJP government comes to power, it will shut down five benefits in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal listed the following schemes at risk: free electricity, free water, free bus travel for women, government schools, and the network of Mohalla Clinics, which provide primary healthcare services to residents.

AAP has repeatedly accused the BJP of attempting to undermine its welfare policies, which the party claims have significantly improved the quality of life for Delhi residents. The BJP, however, has dismissed these allegations, arguing that AAP’s promises are unsustainable and financially burdensome.