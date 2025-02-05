Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Clash Erupts in Seelampur As BJP Alleges Burqa-Clad Women Cast 'Bogus' Votes

A clash broke out between AAP and BJP workers at a polling booth in Seelampur on polling day for Delhi Assembly election 2025 on Wednesday, February 5. The workers from saffron party alleged that some Burqa-clad women casted 'bogus' votes at the polling booth.

#WATCH | #DelhiElections | Booth Level Officer, Seelampur, Gayatri says, "There was a ruckus here (Polling booth set up at Aryan Public School) after a person cast a vote on someone else's behalf." pic.twitter.com/sI8lRq26fP — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

Some voters claimed that someone else had already voted on their behalf. Seelampur booth-level officer (BLO) Gayatri said, "There was a ruckus here (at the Polling booth set up at Aryan Public School) after a person cast a vote on someone else's behalf."

Clast Erutps Between BJP and AAP Workers

Delhi: A ruckus erupted between the police and people in the Seelampur Assembly constituency during the #DelhiAssemblyElection2025pic.twitter.com/zmy06rikQn — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

Delhi Police has deployed extra force and checked to ensure that bogus voting does not take place at the Seelampur Assembly constituency. BJP workers claimed that the AAP brought in women from outside to cast bogus votes for the Seelampur seat.