Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Manish Sisodia Kicks Off Election Campaign in Jangpura with Hanuman Chalisa Recital (Watch Video)

A day after vacating the Patparganj seat, which he had held since 2013, AAP leader Manish Sisodia kicked off his election campaign on Tuesday by participating in a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital with local residents in his new constituency, Jangpura. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, who has previously described himself as a devoted "Hanuman bhakt," marked the beginning of his campaign with this religious event.

"It does not matter which constituency one contests from. Even as the MLA from Patparganj and deputy CM, I did a lot of work for Jangpura and personally kept watch on building schools here. If I am elected as the MLA from Jangpura now, I will work for the whole Delhi. It does not make any difference," he told reporters.

जंगपुरा विधानसभा से चुनाव प्रचार का आगाज़…बजरंगबली महाराज के चरणों में हनुमान चालीसा के पाठ के साथ:

“जय जय हनुमान गोसाई,

कृपा करहु गुरुदेव की नाई।”



हे हनुमान जी महाराज, आपके चरणों में यही विनती है कि हम जो भी करें, उसमें आप गुरु की भांति हम पर कृपा बनाए रखें। हर समय हमारे दिल… pic.twitter.com/aaiTgxd1OB — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 10, 2024

AAP has replaced Manish Sisodia with coaching expert Avadh Ojha, who recently joined the party, as its candidate from the Patparganj constituency. The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February next year. Sisodia expressed his gratitude, stating that he had received immense love and support from the people during his tenure as the Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

जंगपुरा विधानसभा, भारत की सामाजिक, राजनीतिक और आध्यात्मिक धरोहर का अद्भुत मिश्रण है। यहाँ 1917 में संत हरिनपुष्प जी महाराज ने एक आश्रम की स्थापना की थी, जिससे ‘आश्रम’ और ‘हरि नगर’ जैसे नाम जुड़े। यह क्षेत्र पांडव कालीन शिव मंदिर (जलविहार), पवित्र हजरत निज़ामुद्दीन दरगाह, और… https://t.co/sYO8SAupYSpic.twitter.com/6xKZS1QYyc — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 10, 2024

"O Lord Hanuman, I beseech you to shower your blessings on us for whatever we endeavour. The light of humanity always flickers in our hearts, wherever we are, whatever we do, we do it with remembering the god," Sisodia said in his post.