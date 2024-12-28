Delhi Assembly Election 2025: NCP Releases First List of 11 Candidates

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday released its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Among the key contenders, Mulayam Singh will contest from Badli against Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, Ratan Tyagi has been fielded from Burari, Khalid Ur Rehman from Chandni Chowk, Mohammad Harun from Balli Maran, and Imran Saifi from Okhla.

The NCP has also fielded Narender Tanwar from Chhatarpur, Namaha from Laxmi Nagar, Jagdish Bhagat from Gokulpuri, Khem Chand from Mangolpuri, Rajesh Lohiya from Seemapuri, and Qamar Ahmad from Sangam Vihar. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February next year.

Meanwhile, the ruling AAP has announced candidates for all 70 seats, while the Congress has declared nominees for 47 constituencies so far.

