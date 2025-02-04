Delhi Assembly Election 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In National Capital on February 5

The Delhi government has declared Wednesday, February 5, a public holiday in observance of the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, to encourage maximum voter turnout. Voting will take place in a single phase across the city, with results scheduled for February 8. This holiday applies to all government and private offices in Delhi, but essential services like the Metro and public bus operations will remain unaffected. Below is a breakdown of what will be open and closed on election day in Delhi.

What Will Remain Open?

Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and emergency services will be fully operational to cater to residents.

Shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and eateries will remain open, allowing citizens to carry out their regular shopping and dining activities without disruption.

What Will Be Closed?

Liquor shops across Delhi will be shut from 6:00 PM on February 3 until 6:00 PM on February 5, in compliance with Election Commission guidelines.

Schools and colleges serving as polling stations will remain closed on election day. Additionally, on February 3, a ‘Prabhat

Rally’ will be organized at 9:00 AM to raise voter awareness, with participation from school students.

Government offices and banks will be closed on February 5, allowing employees to exercise their voting rights.

Cinemas and theatres are also expected to remain shut during voting hours to encourage higher voter turnout.