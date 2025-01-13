Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi, Says 'My Fight is to Save the Country'

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exchanged sharp words on Monday as the two leaders intensified their rhetoric ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

आज राहुल गांधी जी दिल्ली आए। उन्होंने मुझे बहुत गालियाँ दीं। पर मैं उनके बयानों पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करूँगा।



उनकी लड़ाई कांग्रेस बचाने की है, मेरी लड़ाई देश बचाने की है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 13, 2025

Kejriwal’s comments came after Gandhi launched an attack on the Delhi chief minister at a poll rally in Seelampur. Kejriwal accused the senior Congress leader of abusing him during the rally but said he would refrain from responding to the criticism.

In a post on X, Kejriwal stated, “His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country.”

At his first public meeting for the Delhi Assembly elections, Gandhi specifically targeted Kejriwal, accusing him of following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy of spreading propaganda and making false promises. Gandhi highlighted issues such as rising pollution, corruption, and inflation in Delhi as key concerns.

In a further attack, Gandhi claimed that both Modi and Kejriwal remained silent on the issue of caste census, alleging that they did not want backward communities, Dalits, tribals, and minorities to receive their fair share of benefits.

The relations between AAP and Congress have become strained in recent months. Both parties, members of the INDIA alliance, failed to form a pre-poll alliance for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Despite sharing seats in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the two parties are now set to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on their own.

The Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled for February 5, 2025.