Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Atishi Reaffirms AAP’s Commitment to Solving City’s Issues

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi stated that the people of the National Capital have placed their faith in the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and pledged to address the city's issues. The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be held in 2025. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is currently under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following the approval of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena for the federal investigative agency to prosecute him in the liquor policy case.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Delhi LG for informing us about the issue. I would urge the LG to report any problem in the city to us. The AAP-led Delhi government will address every challenge faced by the people of Delhi," Atishi told ANI on Sunday after visiting and inspecting the Rangpuri Pahari area. During her visit, the Delhi Chief Minister interacted with locals and listened to their concerns.

"Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government will resolve every issue faced by the people of Delhi. Those who believe someone can solve their problems know that it is only Arvind Kejriwal," Atishi remarked. Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP announced its State Election Committee for the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday, though the party has yet to release its list of candidates. The AAP recently released another list of candidates for the assembly elections.

Also Read: PM Modi praises surge in 'Made in India' products in Kuwait, emphasises trade as important pillar of bilateral relationship

In a political development ahead of the polls, BJP leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife, Kusumlata Ramesh, joined the AAP on December 15. The couple was welcomed into the party by Arvind Kejriwal. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP won eight. The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025.