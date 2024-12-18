Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP Forms 17-Member Committee for Upcoming Polls

The BJP announced the formation of a 17-member election committee for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls on Wednesday. The committee was formed under the direction of BJP President JP Nadda.

Delhi BJP announces State Election Committee for Delhi Assembly elections 2025. pic.twitter.com/GeZFIB4rsM — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

The committee includes Virendra Sachdeva, the party’s Delhi unit chief. It also features all seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi along with senior leaders Dushyant Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Arvinder Singh Lovely.

State election in-charge Baijayant Panda and co-in-charges Atul Garg and Alka Gurjar have been made special invitees to the committee. Additionally, Richa Mishra, the chief of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha, will serve as an ex-officio member.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February. Sources said the BJP is in advanced stages of candidate selection. The party is expected to announce the names of candidates in the last week of December.