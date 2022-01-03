Delhi Assembly passes resolution to form Committee to resolve stray cattle menace

By ANI | Published: January 3, 2022 06:07 PM2022-01-03T18:07:58+5:302022-01-03T18:15:02+5:30

The Delhi Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that a committee would be formed to resolve stray cattle menace in the national capital.

In a month, this committee will lay the report on the table of the House.

Other details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

