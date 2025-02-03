Delhi Assembly polls: Campaigning to end today; parties make final push

New Delhi, Feb 3 The high-voltage campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections will come to an end at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, with all three major political parties, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, making their final efforts to woo voters.

The national Capital will head to the polls on February 5, while the counting of votes and the announcement of results are scheduled for February 8.

AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing a fourth consecutive term, hoping to secure another victory for his party.

On the last day of the election campaign, Kejriwal will hold public meetings in the Chhatarpur and Kalkaji Assembly constituencies, rallying support for AAP candidates.

In the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Chief Minister Atishi is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term. She faces a tough battle against BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress' Alka Lamba.

Chief Minister Atishi first rose to prominence in Delhi's political circles in 2020 when she won the Kalkaji seat by a margin of over 11,000 votes, defeating the BJP's Dharambir Singh.

Meanwhile, the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency remains a key battleground, with the contest primarily between the AAP's Brahm Singh Tanwar, the BJP's Kartar Singh Tanwar, and the Congress' Rajender Singh Tanwar.

Notably, Kartar Singh Tanwar, who won the seat in 2020 on an AAP ticket, switched to the BJP last year and is now contesting as its candidate.

As the AAP makes its last-minute appeal to voters, the BJP is intensifying its campaign with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to hold three crucial public meetings in Jangpura, Bijwasan, and Dwarka Assembly constituencies.

With just hours left before the campaigning deadline, all parties are pulling out their final strategies to sway undecided voters and consolidate their support base.

