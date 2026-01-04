Delhi Assembly Speaker reviews arrangements on eve of start of Winter Session

New Delhi, Jan 4 On the eve of the start of Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday reviewed preparations, reiterating his resolve to ensure only orderly deliberations and responsible legislative conduct during the sitting.

“The Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will reflect the principles of orderly deliberation, transparency, and responsible legislative conduct,” said Speaker Gupta during an inspection with senior officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat and Public Works Department (PWD).

He directed the officials to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the Fourth (Winter) Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence on Monday.

The Winter Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly will be held from January 5 to 8. It will begin with the address of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, at 11 a.m. on the opening day.

On Sunday, Gupta reviewed the preparedness of the Assembly, including legislative, administrative, and technological arrangements, in the presence of senior officials of the Assembly Secretariat and other departments.

During the inspection, Gupta assessed the readiness of the Assembly House, seating and desk arrangements for Members, digital infrastructure, and allied facilities essential for the smooth conduct of legislative business.

Emphasising the importance of meticulous planning and inter-departmental coordination, the Speaker underlined that all arrangements must reflect the seriousness and decorum befitting the proceedings of the House.

Highlighting the continued emphasis on technology-driven legislative functioning, the Speaker stated that during the upcoming Session, Members of the Legislative Assembly will use the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) through IPads installed at their respective tables in the Assembly House.

Gupta noted that the use of NeVA will facilitate smoother proceedings and ensure greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in legislative work.

He issued necessary directions to officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and other Assembly officers responsible for House management to complete all remaining arrangements on a priority.

It may be recalled that the Delhi Legislative Assembly completed its full transition to the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) during the Monsoon Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly.

This transition marks a significant milestone in the Assembly’s journey towards paperless operations, technology enabled legislative processes, and greater transparency and accessibility for citizens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor