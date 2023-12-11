Delhi auto-rickshaw driver arrested for sexually harassing college student

New Delhi, Dec 11 An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman student of a Delhi University college, police said on Monday

The accused was identified as Rajesh Singh Pundir, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

A police official said that he is found previously accused of abduction, rape,. and robberies.

Sharing the details, the official said that on September 15, the complainant, a student at a college of Delhi University, reported that at around 8:30 a.m. while traveling from ISBT Bus stand to her college, she was subjected to inappropriate touching by an auto-rickshaw driver. Panicked, she immediately alighted near a bus stand, but unable to note the auto's number.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO act was registered at Civil Lines police station and a probe was initiated," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Manoj Kumar Meena said.

During the investigation, more than 100 auto-rickshaw driver were questioned, since the victim was not able to note any detail which could help the police to identify the vehicle or the accused.

"The sustained efforts bore fruit and the team successfully traced the accused Pundir on December 7. He was apprehended during a raid," said the DCP. On interrogation, Pundir admitted to targeting the girl due to her perceived vulnerability, intending to take advantage of her helplessness.

