Delhi: Bad Weather Hampers Flight Operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport; Check Details Here

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport faced disruptions as moderate rainfall hit Delhi-NCR early on Sunday morning. Both incoming and outgoing flights experienced delays, leaving passengers stranded at the airport. Flights from Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, London, Vienna, and others were among those affected. The IGI runway witnessed a layer of fog, contributing to the disruption in air traffic. The national capital awoke to light drizzles and rain, impacting traffic in various parts of Delhi-NCR.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted cold to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets across North India, accompanied by rain. Delhi-NCR recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, slightly above the seasonal average. In the morning, the capital reported a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season average, with dense fog observed in some areas.

Sunday morning's IMD update on X stated, “Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets of Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Bihar; Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, East Rajasthan and Gangetic West Bengal.” Additionally, it provided visibility readings at 0530 hours IST, indicating reduced visibility in various locations, including Paradip, Chandbali, Balasore, Gopalpur in Odisha, Purnea in Bihar, Kupwara, and Banihal in Jammu & Kashmir, Jaipur in East Rajasthan, and Digha in Gangetic West Bengal.