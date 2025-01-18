Delhi BJP chief, Bansuri highlight 8th Pay Commission benefits

New Delhi, Jan 18 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday welcomed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to form the 8th Pay Commission - a development which may help the party woo government employee voters ahead of Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

Addressing the media along with New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, Sachdeva said that government employees have become instrumental in delivering the benefits of PM Modi’s policies and schemes to the masses.

Bansuri Swaraj mentioned that the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission by the Modi government has brought immense joy among government employees.

She added that several representatives of government employees from New Delhi had expressed their gratitude over the phone since Friday.

“From Kali Bari to Kidwai Nagar, government employees are satisfied and happy that the Modi government has paid timely attention to their concerns,” said Bansuri Swaraj.

Bansuri Swaraj said that the timely establishment of the Pay Commission provides a sense of security to government employees regarding their future, and private sector employees are also hopeful for positive changes.

She highlighted that this Pay Commission would benefit not only employees but also pensioners.

The New Delhi MP noted that while government employees would directly benefit from the recommendations of the Pay Commission, private sector employees might indirectly benefit through the possibility of adjustments in minimum wages and other policies.

The announcement on the constitution of the pay commission coincided with the release of the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ by National President J.P. Nadda on Friday.

The party manifesto promised Rs 2,500 monthly monetary assistance to women, matching the amount that the Delhi Congress has guaranteed to poor women and Rs 400 more than the amount promised by the ruling AAP.

The BJP has called the monthly assistance for women 'Mahila Smriddhi Yojana', the Congress has named it 'Pyari Didi Yojana' while the AAP has called it 'Mahila Samman Yojana'.

In the run-up to the voting day on February 5, BJP leaders are making efforts to convince voters that it is their party which will honour the promise given to women. As proof, they are citing the monthly financial assistance being given in BJP-ruled states like – Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

