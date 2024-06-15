Delhi BJP chief claims collusion by AAP leaders in illegal water connections

New Delhi, June 15 As the national capital reels under a severe water crisis and people run from pillar to post, the political bickering over the water deficit goes unabated.

In a latest development, Delhi unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including its MLAs and ministers of hatching a conspiracy to 'fill their coffers' while the common people continue to suffer.

Virendra Sachdeva, citing the case of Buddha Vihar in Delhi's Inder Puri area, claimed that the AAP leaders colluded with the officials in giving illegal water connections to local residents.

"At least Rs 35,000 was charged from each resident for granting illegal water connection. No paper work was done, no water meters were installed. And, this water connection was later attached to Delhi Jal Board pipeline," he alleged, and also questioned the motive behind such a step.

The Delhi BJP chief claimed that it is not the handiwork of some rogue elements but has been made possible because of a 'whole machinery working with political patronage'.

Further targeting Delhi Water Minister Atishi, he questioned: "If those illegal connections are still running, why were they not legalised?

"The answer is that they want this illegal money to go into their pockets and not to the government exchequer," he added.

Notably, the AAP and the BJP have been engaged in fierce political bickering while Delhi continues to grapple with water shortage. The issue of water theft and the role of private tanker racket in aggravating the water crisis has already seen the two parties taking potshots at each other.

The BJP claimed that the private tanker mafia was 'flourishing' under the AAP regime as they enjoyed protection from AAP leaders and people close to them.

The Delhi Water Minister blamed the water crisis on collusion between senior officials and tanker mafia.

She claimed that the tankers that operated in January 2023 stood at 1,179 and were reduced to mere 888 in January 2024, without her knowledge.

The Delhi BJP chief has also moved a complaint to the Police Commissioner seeking registration of FIR and a probe into water theft by the tanker mafia, allegedly in connivance with the DJB officials.

