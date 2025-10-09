Delhi BJP chief hails CM Rekha Gupta's efforts for cleaning Yamuna

New Delhi, Oct 9 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for launching projects worth Rs 1,816 crore aimed at cleaning of the Yamuna.

He said the projects, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aim to strengthen the sewer and drinking water supply systems.

The Delhi BJP chief stated that HM Shah had made several promises at the time of releasing the party manifesto ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Within eight months — between September 17 and October 9, during the Pradhan Mantri Seva Pakhwada — large-scale development and reform projects worth Rs 3,600 crore have been implemented, bringing that promise to life, he said.

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have seen how National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government “looted” Delhi’s funds in the name of Yamuna cleaning from 2013 to 2024, including a massive Rs 60,000 crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board.

“In contrast, today the same public is witnessing CM Rekha Gupta’s government earnestly working to fulfil the promise of Yamuna cleaning, sewage system improvement, and clean drinking water supply,” he said.

Earlier, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit out at AAP leaders for trying to politicise an agitation by Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) workers or other contract workers, claiming that the AAP government had betrayed these employees when it was in power.

Kapoor stated that whether it is the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) workers or other contract workers, both the BJP-led state government and the municipal administration are committed to improving their service conditions and allowances.

He said soon a collective policy decision will be made regarding the service terms and salaries of contract workers.

The BJP spokesperson said that the statements made by AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, on the MTS workers’ demands and strike, are nothing but crocodile tears.

The MTS workers are aware that the economic demands they are now forced to strike for are a direct consequence of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s actions over the past 10 years, which have financially crippled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson emphasised that this is the time for regular monitoring of dengue and malaria, and going on strike at such a time is unethical.

Kapoor added that the doors of Delhi’s Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh are open for dialogue with the MTS workers.

He appealed to the workers to return to their duties in the interest of society and engage in talks with the Mayor regarding their demands.

