Delhi BJP chief honours workers who built city unit's new building

New Delhi, Oct 4 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Saturday, honoured the workers, who contributed with dedication, hard work, and commitment to the construction of the new building of the party's city unit, a party leader said.

Today, a "Workers' Felicitation Ceremony" was organised to honour all the workers who contributed with dedication, hard work, and commitment to the construction of the newly built office building of the Delhi unit of the BJP, he added.

At the ceremony held under the chairmanship of BJP leader Sachdeva, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh presented certificates of appreciation to all the workers, colleagues and felicitated them.

On this occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra also praised the workers for the timely, strong, and beautiful construction.

Present at the event were Delhi BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Pawan Rana, MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Building Committee member Yogendra Chandolia, State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, Treasurer Satish Garg, Suman Kumar Gupta, Office In-charge Brajesh Rai, and Amit Gupta.

BJP leader Sachdeva said that the hard work of the labourers is the true foundation of this new building of the BJP family.

Their contribution will always be remembered, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the Delhi BJP's new office on September 29.

He recalled the role played by the party's city workers in helping Partition refugees, fighting for public rights during the Emergency and protecting Sikhs during the 1984 riots.

Highlighting the Delhi BJP government's efforts to fulfill expectations of the people after coming to power following a gap of 27 years, he said that the dream of "Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi" can be achieved only if the government and the party move ahead together.

PM Modi praised the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government's efforts to build houses for slum-dwellers, improve hospitals, introduce e-buses and clean the Yamuna.

Tasking Delhi BJP workers to ensure that every citizen gets the benefit of the GST cut, PM Modi also asked city BJP leaders to celebrate all festivals so that the city thrives as 'Mini-India' and reflects the cultural diversity.

"It is very important for unity that patriotism is fuelled by the celebration of festivals from all states in Delhi," he said.

