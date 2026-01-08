Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva asks Mayor to consider waiving property tax in villages, Lal Dora areas

New Delhi, Jan 8 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Thursday, urged the city's Mayor, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, to consider a representation from city villagers to waive off property tax on houses in areas demarcated as Lal Dora areas or residential zones away from farms.

Sachdeva's appeal to Singh followed a meeting with a delegation of residents from Delhi's rural areas.

Singh was also present during the interaction with the delegation from Delhi's rural areas.

The delegation, led by Palam's 360 villages Pradhan Chaudhary Surender Solanki, submitted a memorandum seeking waiver of house tax in Lal Dora areas of villages.

The delegation mainly included Chaudhary Naresh (Lado Sarai), Suresh Shaukeen (Nangloi), Azad Shaukeen, Sunil, Ramkumar Rana, Rajeev Beniwal, among others.

The delegation informed Sachdeva that citizens residing in Lal Dora areas of Delhi's rural regions are traditionally connected to a rural way of life, and imposing house tax on them is not only impractical but also an unjust financial burden.

They demanded that Lal Dora areas be completely exempted from house tax and that a permanent exemption be granted with immediate effect.

Assuring the delegation, Sachdeva said that the BJP has always stood in support of the interests of Delhi's rural population and Lal Dora areas.

He added that Lal Dora areas are an integral part of Delhi's original identity and that residents living there will not be harassed in any manner.

Sachdeva urged the Mayor to take a positive decision on the matter at the earliest and emphasised that a clear relief policy should be formulated at the municipal level to provide relief to the public, so that long-standing confusion and dissatisfaction can be put to rest.

The Mayor also listened seriously to the delegation's concerns and assured that appropriate action would be taken at the municipal level regarding the issue of house tax in Lal Dora areas, with public interest being given top priority.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor