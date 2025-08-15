Delhi BJP chief seeks public support for reshaping national capital

New Delhi, Aug 15 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva hoisted the national flag at the city party office and urged people to take the pledge of working with the government to reshape the national capital.

Sachdeva paid tributes to the martyrs of Pahalgam and congratulated the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, which restored India’s pride.

He stated that after a decade of anarchic governance in the national capital, the 79th Independence Day is especially joyful for Delhiites as a BJP government has been formed after 27 years.

Sachdeva emphasised that Independence Day is not only for making national resolutions but also for resolving to eradicate social evils.

He expressed regret that even after 79 years of India’s Independence, "the social evil of harassment of women still brings us shame".

He appealed to the people of Delhi to take a pledge this Independence Day to free our sisters, daughters, and daughters-in-law from the evil so that they too can live their lives freely.

Those present on this occasion included MP and former president Manoj Tiwari, Organization General Secretary Pawan Rana, General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, Vice Presidents and MLAs Rajkumar Bhatia and Gajendra Yadav, MLA Shyam Sharma, Office Secretaries Brijesh Rai and Amit Gupta, Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Media Relations Head Vikram Mittal, Women’s Wing President Richa Pandey, Youth Wing President Sagar Tyagi, Former MLAs Subhash Sachdeva and Nitin Tyagi.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led Independence Day celebrations of the Delhi government on Friday and hit out at the previous AAP government for making the national capital suffer even for small issues related to development.

Hoisting the national flag at Chhatrasal Stadium on the 79th Independence Day, CM Gupta said, “On the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the government is going to launch the Atal Canteen scheme to offer a Rs-5 meal to our workers.”

A key promise in BJP’s manifesto, the Atal Canteen Scheme promises nutritious food at a nominal price of Rs 5 to residents of slum areas in Delhi. On its implementation, the Atal Canteen Scheme will be the first of its kind, offering nutritious food at such an affordable price.

Earlier targeting the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for slowing down development in the city, the CM said, “It was a matter of shame that even after 78 years of Independence, the Capital had to struggle to fulfil its needs and aspirations. It is really painful that the Yamuna was neglected for years, without any serious effort to clean it.”

She said: “As the head of the Delhi government, I promise you that the Yamuna will become pristine again and its banks will turn welcoming for prayers and festivities.”

The Chief Minister assured speedy transformation of the national capital and providing houses for all slum dwellers.

