Delhi BJP chief seeks time from L-G for meeting with MLAs

New Delhi, Feb 9 A day after registering an emphatic victory in the recent Assembly elections, celebrations in the Delhi BJP office continued on Sunday even as the party sought time from Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena for a meeting with the newly-elected legislators.

In a letter addressed to the L-G, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "I, along with BJP MPs from Delhi and our newly-elected 48 MLAs, wish to meet you at an early date."

"Please allow an appointment at an early date," he wrote, amid speculation that the meeting may also involve giving a letter of support from all BJP legislators for the new Leader of the Assembly.

Sachdeva, however, refused to end the suspense over the next Delhi Chief Minister, claiming that the party leadership would take the decision, and the name of the new CM would be known soon.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP office witnessed a series of meetings with newly-elected legislators converging at the premises since morning.

Cheerful new legislators could be seen greeting colleagues and their supporters accompanying them on the premises.

New Rohini legislator and BJP's Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijender Gupta met L-G Saxena at Raj Niwas.

Saxena on Sunday announced the dissolution of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT Delhi) after Chief Minister Atishi submitted her resignation to the L-G.

Later, in a post on X, Vijender Gupta promised to expose the corruption perpetrated by the AAP government in the Assembly.

He said, "The AAP government has suppressed 14 CAG reports, none of which have been presented in the Assembly over the past five years. Since 2017, not a single CAG report has been placed before the House."

"These 14 reports were hidden because they exposed the corruption of the AAP government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Now that a new government is in power, and Prime Minister Modi has assured that the CAG reports will be presented in the very first Assembly meeting and I ask people to study the reports closely to see the real face of the previous corrupt government," he said in his video message.

Talking to reporters outside the Delhi BJP office, Moti Nagar legislator Harish Khurana, assured that the new Delhi Cabinet will take speedy decisions to fulfill the "Modi ki Guarantee".

He blamed Arvind Kejriwal's arrogance for his party's defeat in the party and the voters have punished him for this.

"The public is supreme and when the public speaks, even the most powerful are left speechless. The public has spoken about their expectation on road repairs, sewer repair and cleaning of the Yamuna and double development," he said, assuring that the new BJP government will try and make the city the best in the world.

The BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly defeating the AAP which secured 22 seats. This was the BJP's first win in Assembly polls in 27 years and the AAP's first defeat after three successive victories since 2013.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor