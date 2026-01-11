Delhi BJP chief shares Atishi remark video, dares Kejriwal to get him prosecuted

New Delhi, Jan 11 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday posted on his X account the controversial video related to Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi and issued an open challenge to Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to get an FIR registered against him.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva posted the video before scribes and news channels’ cameras, asking thousands of BJP workers to do the same.

He said that no BJP worker in Delhi is afraid of false FIRs being lodged at the behest of Kejriwal.

The press conference was conducted by Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who said that AAP MLAs are distancing themselves from Atishi and that the party is witnessing internal disintegration.

State General Secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Vishnu Mittal and Media Relations Head Vikram Mittal were present on the occasion.

Sachdeva said that Delhi Government Minister Kapil Mishra had shared the video clip related to Atishi’s controversial statement during the Assembly proceedings on X, following which the AAP government in Punjab got an FIR registered against him.

The Delhi BJP President said that he had on Sunday posted the same video clip on his own X account and has also appealed to thousands of BJP workers to share it.

Issuing a challenge, Sachdeva said that if Kejriwal has the courage, the Punjab government should register FIRs against him and thousands of BJP workers.

Sachdeva said that on the very day the incident took place in the Assembly, Atishi left for Goa. During the subsequent three days of Assembly proceedings, the Speaker issued notices asking her to appear in the House and present her side, but she did not do so. Despite this, an FIR was registered in Punjab at the behest of Kejriwal.

He said that Kejriwal is well aware that any incident or dispute that occurs inside the Assembly can be taken cognisance of only by the Speaker.

After AAP MLAs demanded a forensic investigation, the Speaker ordered the probe. However, even before the forensic report was submitted, the Punjab government gave Atishi a clean chit and registered an FIR against Minister Kapil Mishra.

The Delhi BJP chief said that Kejriwal is now apprehensive that his government in Punjab is also on the verge of collapse.

In this state of panic, he is misusing the Punjab Police in an unethical manner to intimidate the people of Delhi and the BJP workers. However, no BJP worker is going to be intimidated by such threats, said Sachdeva.

