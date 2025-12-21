Delhi BJP chief slams AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's theatrics over pollution

New Delhi, Dec 21 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Sunday, condemned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj for resorting to theatrics and making frivolous comments on a serious issue like pollution.

He said that what the people of Delhi are suffering today is the result of the negligence of Arvind Kejriwal's governments in Delhi and Punjab.

BJP leader Sachdeva said that when Bharadwaj was the Health Minister in the Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the then AAP government endangered the health of the people.

"No work was done on pollution control over 10 years. During his tenure as the Health Minister, cases of distribution of fake medicines in Delhi government hospitals came to light, and Mohalla Clinics turned into centres of scams," he added.

The Delhi BJP President said it is regrettable that when they were in power, former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and former Minister Bharadwaj failed to manage the causes of pollution, and now when they are in the Opposition, they are making laughable statements.

BJP leader Sachdeva said that by not working while in power and now making frivolous remarks on pollution, both Kejriwal and Bharadwaj are tarnishing their own image among the public.

"It would be better if Kejriwal and Bharadwaj work seriously and, instead of indulging in sarcastic theatrics on pollution, let the people of Delhi and the BJP-led Delhi government focus on preventing pollution."

On Saturday, Delhi Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh had launched a scathing attack on Opposition leaders for resorting to petty politics and launching "personal and derogatory" attacks on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Talking to reporters, he said, rather than holding a debate on the performance and work done during CM Gupta's tenure, the Opposition leaders are resorting to levelling personal charges and making derogatory comments against women leaders through posters.

He added that the people of Delhi cannot be misled by such petty politics and baseless allegations.

"If the previous governments of Opposition parties had truly worked in the interest of the people of Delhi, the situation would have been much better today. Unfortunately, their priority has been their own political interests, not the people," Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

He added that using posters for comments targeted at a woman Chief Minister (Rekha Gupta) is not only unfortunate but also completely condemnable.

"Such petty and cheap politics against a woman is unacceptable in any democratic system," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor