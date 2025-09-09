Delhi BJP chief slams Atishi for misleading remarks on relief for flood-hit farmers

New Delhi, Sep 9 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday strongly condemned the misleading and wrong statements made by Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Atishi, regarding the facilities in flood relief camps and compensation for farmers.

Sachdeva stated that Atishi and other AAP leaders are shedding crocodile tears in the name of flood-affected farmers; however, during the 10 years of rule of their party, farmers were ignored completely.

He said AAP leaders not only failed to provide any aid to Delhi farmers affected by natural disasters in 2015, 2016, 2023 and 2024, but also blocked central government assistance.

In 2010, the Congress-led Sheila Dikshit government withdrew Delhi’s status as an agricultural state. For 10 years, Delhi’s farmers repeatedly urged the Arvind Kejriwal government to take measures to restore this status, but it did not pay any heed.

Due to the Kejriwal government’s failure to reinstate Delhi’s agricultural state status, farmers do not receive subsidies on tractors and other agricultural equipment and are ineligible for Central assistance during natural disasters.

In 2015 and 2016, hailstorms caused severe damage to crops in Delhi, but due to the Kejriwal government’s negligence, farmers have not received full compensation to this day.

In October 2023, unseasonal rainfall caused immense hardship for farmers. The Kejriwal government announced only Rs 55 crore in compensation, which was never even partially distributed. Similarly, during the harsh 2024 monsoon season, farmers did not receive even a single paisa in compensation.

Sachdeva stated that instead of shedding crocodile tears in the name of Delhi’s flood victims, it would be better if AAP leaders focused on the plight of devastated farmers and the poor in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that her government is preparing to provide compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged by rain and flood.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "Farmers will be offered relief. The government is working overtime to get back on their feet all those who have been affected by the flood."

Her comforting words for troubled farmers come close to a demand by the Delhi Congress to provide compensation at the rate of Rs 1 lakh per acre for crop damage.

Appreciating the non-stop efforts put in by the administration for rain and flood relief, CM Gupta said, "We need to do more in relief work and want to ensure that victims are resettled in their homes at the earliest."

