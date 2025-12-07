Delhi BJP chief slams Kejriwal, Saurabh Bhardwaj for 'lies' over city pollution

New Delhi, Dec 7 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday said that the residents of national capital are shocked to see that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bhardwaj continue to indulge only in negative political commentary even after the severe electoral defeat earlier this year.

The Delhi BJP President said that the problems of water and air pollution in Delhi are the result of nearly 15 years of negligence under the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal governments, yet the AAP leaders continue to create a narrative that the BJP-led state government was responsible for the problem.

All of Delhi knows that the 10-year Kejriwal government committed massive corruption in the name of Yamuna cleaning and did virtually no work to control air pollution. They disrupted the city's public transport system and neglected road maintenance, further worsening air pollution, he said.

Sachdeva said it is unfortunate that even after losing the Assembly election, the political conduct of AAP leaders has not changed.

"Shocked by the excellent Chhath Puja arrangements made by the government of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Yamuna banks, they relentlessly spread false propaganda about a 'fake Yamuna' at Vasudev Ghat," he said.

Despite this misinformation campaign, AAP recently suffered a crushing defeat in the 12 wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections -- including the Greater Kailash ward represented earlier in the Assembly by Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj himself.

"Yet he continues to spread confusion regarding Vasudev Ghat," he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that the people of Delhi hope Bhardwaj will learn a lesson from the recent 4,000 votes defeat in the Greater Kailash ward by-election and stop making statements on unnecessary issues like Vasudev Ghat, and instead focus on working for public welfare.

Earlier, BJP workers, representatives of opposition parties, and numerous dignitaries paid floral tributes to former Governor and Senior Advocate Swaraj Kaushal at a condolence meeting.

At the conclusion of the condolence meeting, MP Bansuri Swaraj shared memories associated with her father Swaraj Kaushal and her mother Sushma Swaraj, offering her tributes to both.

Bansuri Swaraj expressed her gratitude to all the dignitaries -- including judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, political leaders, relatives, fellow advocates, political workers, and all who attended her father’s funeral or visited their home to offer condolences. She said, “Your sentiments will give me the strength to bear this untimely loss.”

As part of the condolence program, devotional hymns were performed, after which condolence messages received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were read out from the stage.

