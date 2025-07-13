Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, MPs greet Shringla, Jain on nomination to RS

New Delhi, July 13 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday met two newly-nominated Rajya Sabha Members – former Indian Foreign Service officer Harsh Vardhan Shringla and noted historian Dr Meenakshi Jain – to extend congratulations on behalf of the people of Delhi.

Sachdeva, along with a party delegation, met Shringla and greeted him for his upcoming innings in the Upper House.

Shringla brings with him a rich experience in diplomacy and international affairs. He played a crucial role in shaping India's foreign policy and had a key part in India's successful G20 presidency.

The delegation that felicitated Shringla included MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and MLAs Kailash Gahlot and Anil Sharma.

The group that congratulated historian Dr Meenakshi Jain included former Delhi BJP President and MLA Satish Upadhyay, MP Sehrawat and MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Jain, a noted historian, researcher and academic, is known for her work in history, political science and literature. Her scholarly contributions have significantly influenced academic discourse in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to the newly nominated members through posts on social media.

On Shringla's induction into Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "He has excelled as a diplomat, intellectual and strategic thinker. Over the years, he’s made key contributions to India's foreign policy and also contributed to our G20 Presidency. Glad that he's been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India. His unique perspectives will greatly enrich Parliamentary proceedings."

Expressing happiness over Meenakshi Jain's nomination, PM Modi stated, "She has distinguished herself as a scholar, researcher and historian. Her work in the fields of education, literature, history, and political science has enriched academic discourse significantly. Best wishes for her Parliamentary tenure."

The two Rajya Sabha MPs were nominated by President Droupadi Murmu, along with two other eminent personalities, on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

