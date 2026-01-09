Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva slams Atishi for wasting Assembly’s time

New Delhi, Jan 9 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday criticised Leader of the Opposition Atishi of the AAP for wasting the Assembly’s time and failing in her constitutional duty to attend the House by flying to Goa, for a party campaign, in the middle of the Winter Session.

“If there is any single person responsible for wasting the time of the Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session, it is the Leader of the Opposition Atishi,” said Sachdeva.

He accused her of disrespecting Sikh Gurus in the Assembly while demanding a discussion on pollution.

“When the pollution discussion was actually about to take place, she ran away to Goa,” he said, alleging impropriety in her leaving the city mid-session, that too, without informing the Assembly Speaker.

The reality is that Atishi had come to attend the Delhi Assembly session on January 5 after leaving the Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign work in Goa. On the same day, a rebellion broke out in her party’s Goa unit, and she needed to return there, Sachdeva said.

As a result, she was agitated from the very first day and wanted to conclude a discussion on pollution on January 6 so that she could go back to Goa and settle the internal friction in the state unit, he said.

When this did not appear possible, in her frustration Atishi made unrelated statements and passed an indecent remark on Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, and then left for Goa on January 7 without informing the Speaker of the Assembly, said Sachdeva.

He said Atishi is a legislator from Delhi’s Kalkaji constituency, but for the past nearly five months, she has continuously been campaigning in Goa for the expansion of the AAP.

She draws her salary from the tax paid by people of Delhi, yet for the last five months, she has not been available to the people of Kalkaji, said Sachdeva.

The Delhi BJP chief said that representatives of every party do go to other states for election campaigning, but not in this manner for a continuous period of five months.

