Delhi BJP holds 'Atal Smriti Sammelans' in 23 constituencies

New Delhi, Dec 28 As part of the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised the "Atal Smriti Sammelans" across 23 Assembly constituencies on Sunday, to share his vision with young party workers.

According to Pankaj Jain, Convener of the Atal Smriti Sammelan Organising Committee, the "Atal Smriti Sammelan" series was inaugurated on December 25 by BJP's Working President Nitin Nabin.

He addressed the first conference in the series in Delhi's Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency.

From December 28 to 31, "Atal Smriti Sammelans" are being organised in the remaining 69 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

The Janakpuri Assembly conference was addressed by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and senior BJP leader Sumit Bhasin, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, along with District party President Vijendra Dhama, addressed the conference in the Jangpura Assembly constituency.

Sachdeva said former Prime Minister Vajpayee took several landmark decisions, including the Pokhran nuclear tests, the Lahore Summit, and the Golden Quadrilateral project.

The former Prime Minister initiated several reforms to promote India's economic growth, the Delhi BJP President said.

"Be it the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Golden Quadrilateral project connecting major cities of the country, or the Telecom Policy formulated in 1999 -- all these initiatives paved the way for India's all-round development," he said.

The Matiala Assembly conference was addressed by Delhi Minister Parvesh Singh Verma and Delhi Development Authority Member Rajiv Babbar, a Delhi BJP statement said.

The Shahdara Assembly conference was addressed by former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP MLA Sanjay Goyal; the Okhla Assembly conference was addressed by former Mayor Nirmal Jain and BJP MLA Abhay Verma; the Timarpur Assembly conference was addressed by Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) member Dinesh Pratap Singh; and the Rohtas Nagar Assembly conference was addressed by former Union Minister Vijay Goel and BJP Spokesperson Nitin Tyagi.

A Delhi BJP statement added that the Dwarka Assembly conference by former Governor Jagdish Mukhi and BJP MLA Pradyuman Rajput; the Palam Assembly conference was addressed by BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and party Spokesperson Anil Gupta and the Bijwasan conference was addressed by NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal and former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

The Kondli Assembly conference was addressed by State Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor; the Gokulpur Assembly conference was addressed by Dinesh Pratap Singh and BJP Mahila Morcha President Richa Pandey and the Mustafabad conference was addressed by State BJP Vice-President Lata Gupta and Richa Pandey.

The Malviya Nagar Assembly conference was addressed by BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay and Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha; Chhatarpur conference was addressed by BJP Spokesperson Anil Gupta and former MP Ramesh Bidhuri; in Badarpur it was addressed by BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal; the R.K. Puram conference was addressed by former State BJP President Adesh Gupta and MLA Anil Sharma; in Badli the conference was addressed by Delhi Minister Inder Raj Singh and State BJP Vice-President Vinay Rawat; in Bawana the conference was addressed by Yogesh Aatre and Vinay Rawat; in Kirari it was addressed by BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia and Yogesh Aatre; and in Mangolpuri the Sammelan was addressed by BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia and Vinay Rawat.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said that the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great leader who faced many struggles in his life and served as the Prime Minister of India thrice.

He was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior and began his career as a journalist and later entered politics.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee played an important role in the formation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 and served as its President from 1968 to 1973.

He was also associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and made significant contributions to the expansion of the organisation.

In 1980, he played a leading role in the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, party's Delhi unit President Sachdeva said.

