Delhi BJP launches another campaign song ahead of voting on Feb 5

New Delhi, Feb 2 Delhi BJP on Sunday launched the party's new campaign song, 'Dilwalon Ki Dilli Ko BJP Sarkar Chahiye', sung by former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'.

The song was launched by BJP Delhi unit President Virendra Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari who claimed the song is against a government that thrives on "lies, confusion, and negative politics".

"They have no concern for the people of Delhi, which is why the entire city is now united in one voice - We want a BJP government," he added.

Tiwari said that ever since the text of the song was released, people from across the country have been calling and expressing their appreciation, saying that half of their troubles feel resolved.

"No real work is happening in Delhi. This song will serve as a wake-up call for the people and will encourage them to vote for BJP on February 5," he said.

"People are congratulating us. This song will undoubtedly become Delhi's voice, but it also explains why removing Arvind Kejriwal from power is necessary," he said.

Tiwari further added that the manifesto presented by the BJP has left Delhiites surprised. However, people in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are not, as they have witnessed similar promises being fulfilled in their states.

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor and Neelkanth Bakshi were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said that the AAP has indulged in corruption in all departments. "The voters of Delhi are going to apply black ink on the face of scamsters," he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly named the ruling party in Delhi as AAP-da -- a party whose biggest "sampada" (asset) is corruption.

"Whether it's related to the liquor, excise, or policy decisions, which involved the largest corruption in India, or the Delhi Jal Board, where nearly Rs 29,000 crore were embezzled, or the Rs 4,500 crore DTC bus scam, Rs 1,300 crore school classroom scam, the AAP is synonymous with corruption,” he said.

Reacting to Kejriwal's attack on BJP leaders earlier in the day, he said, "The election atmosphere in Delhi is heating up, and naturally, Kejriwal's frustration is becoming evident. The way Kejriwal is using foul language, he is staring at a big defeat in the election."

