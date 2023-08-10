Delhi: BJP MP from UP's Bhadohi gets extortion call, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Aug 10 The BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi Ramesh Chand Bind has filed a complaint with Delhi Police alleging that he was threatened by an unknown person who was demanding Rs 10 lakh, said an official on Thursday.

A senior police official said that they registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at North Avenue police station on Tuesday and further probe has been initiated in the matter.

The MP, on Monday, had received two calls from an unknown person demanding Rs 10 lakh.

“The MP was threatened that they will kidnap him and his son if he failed to pay the extortion. The alleged person was also abusing and using foul language,” an official privy to investigation said.

