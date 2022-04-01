Delhi: BJP office preps to welcome Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters here in the national capital on Friday, the party office has been decorated with posters and flowers to welcome PM Deuba.

The Nepal PM, on the first day of his three-day visit to India, will visit BJP HQ in the evening.

According to sources, party national president JP Nadda, General Secretary Vinod Tawde and BJP Foreign Affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale will welcome the Nepal PM.

"PM Deuba will spend more than one hour at the party headquarters," said sources.

This is the first visit of any foreign prime minister to the current BJP office in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg after its construction in 2017.

Deuba will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today. While on the second day of his visit, the Nepal Prime Minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, besides other engagements.

This trip of Nepali PM to India is being considered crucial with regards to the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The visit of Prime Minister Deuba is his first one since assuming office in July last year. Nepal's Prime Minister is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.

"A fond welcome to a special friend. PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba arrives in India for an official visit from 01-03 April 2022," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is accompanied by his spouse Dr Arzu Deuba and a high-level delegation.

( With inputs from ANI )

