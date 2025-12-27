Delhi BJP plans 'Atal Smriti Sammelans' in all 70 constituencies till Dec 31

New Delhi, Dec 27 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday that the party will organise “Atal Smriti Sammelans” in all 70 Assembly constituencies between December 28 and 31 to familiarise party workers with the life and ideals of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A similar programme was held on December 25 in the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency.

The Sammelan in Kasturba Nagar was inaugurated by BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, who addressed the gathering in the presence of Sachdeva.

The Delhi BJP chief said that these Sammelans are being organised to strengthen organisational character among new party entrants.

He said that new workers continue to join the BJP, and the party aims to keep them rooted in its ideological foundations and the values of its iconic leaders.

Sharing details of the schedule for the “Atal Smriti Sammelans”, Sachdeva said that the BJP is a party that functions on the basis of principles nurtured by its senior leaders and founding members, including Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He said that these events would help party workers align themselves with the ideology of the BJP and learn from the experiences of senior leaders.

In another development, the Delhi BJP organised a public grievance redressal camp on Saturday at the party’s state office to address issues related to the Delhi government.

The camp was attended by a Delhi Cabinet Minister, who listened to people’s grievances and made efforts to resolve them.

Continuing the initiative, Education and Power Minister Ashish Sood attended the camp and heard the problems of 47 common citizens and party workers.

In some cases, he immediately contacted the concerned officials and directed them to take action and update their respective government offices.

In several other cases, he issued written instructions to officials, asking them to take prompt action or submit their responses to his office within one week.

On the instructions of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, the party’s “Sahyog Prakoshth” has been organising this grievance redressal camp every Saturday at the state office since the first week of March 2025.

According to Sahyog Prakoshth Convenor Gulshan Virmani, over the past 10 months, more than 2,500 people have received solutions to their problems through these camps.

