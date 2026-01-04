Delhi BJP President, Assembly Speaker address 'Atal Smriti Sammelan' in Rohini

New Delhi, Jan 4 As part of the birth centenary celebrations of late former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an "Atal Smriti Sammelan" was organised on Sunday by the Delhi BJP in the Rohini Assembly constituency.

The conference was addressed by the local MLA and Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Sharing his experiences of working closely with Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Gupta said that his struggle of 45 years in serving the nation before becoming Prime Minister is not only an inspiration for BJP workers but for every Indian, and will always remain so.

On the occasion, Sachdeva said that Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great leader who faced many struggles in his life and served as the Prime Minister of India three times. He was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior. Vajpayee began his career as a journalist before entering politics.

Sachdeva said the defining qualities of Vajpayee’s personality were his oratory skills, intellect and restraint. He described Vajpayee as an outstanding speaker whose speeches inspired people across generations. He also noted that Vajpayee was a skilled statesman who played a significant role in strengthening India’s foreign policy.

As Prime Minister, Vajpayee took several historic decisions, including the Pokhran nuclear tests, the Lahore Summit and the Golden Quadrilateral project. He also initiated several reforms aimed at promoting India’s economic growth.

North West District BJP President Vinod Sehrawat, District In-charge Mehak Singh, Co In-charge Poonam Chauhan, former MLA Jai Bhagwan Aggarwal, councillor Pravesh Wahi, Ritu Goyal and Simta Kaushik, along with local mandal presidents, hundreds of local residents and BJP workers, participated in the conference.

Sachdeva said that for his immense contributions to the nation, Vajpayee was honoured with the Bharat Ratna and described him as a leader who dedicated his entire life to the service of the country.

