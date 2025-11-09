Delhi BJP slams AAP for bid to defame Rekha Gupta govt using old video of LG

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Delhi BJP on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for naming a male candidate for by-election to an MCD ward reserved for women and exposed an attempt to defame the Rekha Gupta government by releasing an old video on social media.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the AAP announced its list of candidates for the by-elections to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and shockingly named Keshav Chauhan for the Dichaon Kalan ward that is reserved for women.

The BJP spokesman also hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for fielding a candidate with an alleged criminal background from the Vinod Nagar ward.

He said from the Vinod Nagar ward, the AAP nominated Geeta Rawat, a former councillor, who was earlier arrested for alleged bribery.

The BJP spokesperson said the day turned out to be a “Sunday of Scandals” for the AAP and took credit for exposing three dark sides of its leaders.

The AAP’s third scandal is related to its leaders posting an old interview of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on social media to project the current Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in the city in a poor light, he said.

Kapoor said the old comment of the LG was made on January 12, when the AAP was in power under the then Chief Minister Atishi, but was posted on social media on Sunday.

He said that while the comment by the LG was made in January to point out the then AAP government’s inefficiency, the AAP wanted to twist the facts and defame the current BJP government.

“However, we exposed that deceit as well, turning today’s Sunday into a Black Sunday for the AAP,” said Kapoor.

Referring to the AAP’s mistake of naming a man for Dichaon Kalan ward of MCD, Kapoor said, “While the AAP is often quick to accuse others of promoting dynastic politics, in this case, perhaps, they wanted to give the ticket to Chauhan’s wife but, instead, directly listed Chauhan’s name — clearly revealing their affection for family-based politics.”

Similarly, due to a shortage of candidates, AAP’s leadership was compelled to give the ticket from Vinod Nagar to Geeta Rawat, who had served a jail term for bribery in 2021-22. This clearly shows that AAP no longer believes in the politics of integrity, he said.

