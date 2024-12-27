Delhi BJP slams AAP minister Imran Hussain for ignoring constituency

New Delhi, Dec 27 The Delhi BJP on Friday hit out at AAP government Minister and Ballimaran Assembly constituency legislator Imran Hussain for ignoring development in the area and trying to cover up his laxity by getting street lights repaired just before elections.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “After 10 years as an MLA, Minister Hussain’s concern about installing new streetlights at ‘dark spots’ reflects that his tenure brought no development to Ballimaran. When a minister speaks of installing 1,500 new streetlights after 10 years, it is clear how much hardship the people have endured during this period.”

He accused Hussain of showing bias towards a particular section of his electorate in providing electricity connections and resolving their problems related to inflated bills.

The benefits that he highlights are largely limited to certain areas and communities and a majority of Hindu-dominated streets in Ballimaran suffer from lack of street lights, said Kapoor.

The BJP spokesperson stated that hundreds of power consumers in areas like Basti Julahan, Basti Raghunath, and Ramnagar in the Quresh Nagar Ward are being harassed with recovery notices for bills dating back 8 to 10 years by BSES.

“Despite this, Minister Imran Hussain has not addressed their grievances. Over 100 cases of inflated bills being issued to poor residents have come to the BJP’s notice,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson further added that he has no hesitation in saying that in the Ballimaran Assembly constituency, development benefits are distributed based on the religious composition of the areas.

In neighbourhoods like Naiwara, Charkhewalan, Mohalla Dassan, Haiderquli, Gali Batasha, and Naya Bans in Ballimaran Municipal Ward, citizens have been grappling with persistent issues related to electricity, water, sewage and streetlights for years, making these challenges a permanent part of their lives.

Similarly, residents of Ramnagar Ward and Quresh Nagar Ward, including Basti Harphool Singh, Basti Julahan, and the Gihara, Nayak, and Dhanak communities near Bara Tooti, face acute water shortages. Streetlights are often missing for months, the sewage system is in poor condition and obtaining or renewing social welfare pensions is an uphill battle, he said.

On the other hand, areas like Punjabi Mohalla, Ballimaran, Farashkhana, and streets of Qureshnagar or Eidgah enjoy VIP-level facilities.

