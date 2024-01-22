Delhi BJP to Organise Community Broadcast of 'Pran Prathishtha' Ceremony

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement that senior central and Delhi BJP leaders will join the community viewing of the Pran Pratistha at different temples in Delhi. Sachdeva said that Delhi BJP workers have made arrangements to organise community viewing of Pran Prathistha Samaroh by putting up screens and TVs at over 2000 locations across the city in temples at booth level.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm. According to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering.Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' event, carnival like atmosphere was witnessed in Ayodhya with light and laser show, devotees shouting slogans, aarti at the Sarayu Ghat among others. The Veena installed at Lata Chowk was also seen illuminated with a wonderful combination of lighting and flowers. There is no place in Ayodhya Dham which has not been illuminated with flowers or LED lighting. Besides, various highways leading to Ayodhya are also decorated with flowers and lights.