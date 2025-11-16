Delhi blast: Bengal man arrested in narcotics case questioned

Nadia, Nov 16 A West Bengal resident, currently lodged in the Presidency Jail, is being interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Delhi car blast attack case, sources said on Sunday.

Sabir Ahmed, a resident of Palashipara's Bara Naldaha in West Bengal's Nadia district, is lodged in the Presidency Jail under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

The security officials, under the state and central directives, have been interrogating Ahmed repeatedly in jail, according to the sources.

Along with this, his brother, Faisal Ahmed, was also taken into custody by the Special Task Force for questioning on Thursday night in connection with the terror network.

The authorities have intensified the probe into the terror network following the deadly attack near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, which killed at least 12 and injured several others on November 10.

Earlier, the investigative officials found that the driver of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the metro station received Rs 20 lakh through illegal financial channels.

The car exploded near a traffic signal on Netaji Subhash Marg, close to the Red Fort metro station's Gate No. 1. Dr Umar Mohammad was driving this car at the time of the blast, DNA tests have confirmed.

The attack occurred hours after investigators in Haryana's Faridabad seized 2,900 kg of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, from a location roughly 50 km from the national capital.

The security agencies are now probing the financial links of Dr Umar, Dr Muzammil and another woman doctor accused in the terror module case, Dr Shaheen.

According to sources, Muzammil told officials that the doctors received Rs 20 lakh, suspected to have come from a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) handler who delivered it to the doctors through hawala.

It has also been revealed that there was a dispute between Umar and Shaheen over the money.

The police have detained several hawala dealers for interrogation, sources added.

Around Rs 3 lakh was spent on purchasing fertilisers.

While carrying out the raids at several locations in Faridabad, linked to the terror network, officials seized large quantities of ammonium nitrate, which is used as a fertiliser, as well as a raw material in explosives and has been used in terrorist attacks and major accidents.

The Delhi explosion is being described as a "white-collar terror module", involving several trained medical professionals with links to Jammu and Kashmir.

A police officer confirmed that teams from the Special Cell, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other units have completed multiple rounds of examination at the scene, collecting over 40 samples as part of the probe.

Investigations are underway.

