Delhi blast: Family members of Kashmiri doctors say they had no inkling of terror involvement

Srinagar, Nov 11 A day after the deadly explosion in Delhi, the families and relatives of those Kashmiris involved in the blast or plot have pleaded complete ignorance about the involvement of these white collar terrorists in terror activities.

Dr Mohd Umar, who reportedly died in the blast after the i20 car driven by him exploded near the Red Fort, belonged to a poor family of Koil village in Pulwama district.

Umar’s mother, Shamima and two brothers, Zahoor and Ashiq, have been arrested by police for questioning and also for matching the DNA. Dr Umar is believed to have carried out the suicide blast, apparently in panic after his associates, Dr Muzamil and Dr Adil, were arrested by the police.

Neighbours in Koil village said that Mohd Umar was a hard-working, studious boy, who did not show any terrorist leanings, although he was deeply religious right since his teens.

Mohd Umar’s father is mentally challenged. He lost his government teaching job after losing his balance of mind.

Neighbours said Umar’s family would say their difficult times had ended after Umar got a job following his completion of his MBBS from the prestigious Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar.

Mohd Umar had secured a seat in the medical college on merit.

Another white collar terrorist involved in this terror plot, Dr Muzamil, also belongs to Koil village. His father, Ashiq, is a local orchard owner, and the family is well-to-do.

Muzamil’s sister, Asmat, has also completed her MBBS training and his brother, Azad, is preparing for the NEET exam to make it to the medical school.

Family members said it is hard for them to believe that Muzamil is involved in the terror module.

“He was a great supporter of the Indian cricket team during matches with Pakistan. He had no reason to be influenced by terrorism as he belonged to a well-off family and we all looked for his bright future in the medical profession,” the sister and brother of Dr Muzamil told reporters on Tuesday.

Neighbours without agreeing to be named said Muzamil, who did his MBBS from Batra Medical College in Jammu, also had strong religious leanings in his teenage.

It is now confirmed by the intelligence agencies that Dr Mohd Umar was the only occupant in the i20 car when it exploded near the Red Fort.

The J&K Police and Haryana Police, acting in a coordinated manner on Monday, recovered 2900 kg of ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle, a pistol, timer devices, etc., from Muzamil's rented residence in Faridabad, Haryana.

The arrest of Dr Adil in October for posting Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) posters led to the unearthing of the entire terror module.

An assault rifle was recovered from Adil’s locker in the Government Medical College in Anantnag. Adil worked in Anantnag Medical College till October 2024.

Raids at multiple places are going on in the Valley and in Faridabad to nab others involved in the white collar terror module.

Intelligence agencies say the white collar terror module was planning to avenge the death of family members of JeM founder, Azhar Masood, during Operation Sindoor.

