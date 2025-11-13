Delhi blast: Investigative agencies search for a Brezza car now; probe why module used multiple vehicles

New Delhi, Nov 13 After the blast near Red Fort, investigative agencies on Thursday are searching for another vehicle, a Maruti Brezza. Officials are also probing why the terror module was using multiple cars.

An i20 car had exploded near the Red Fort, while an Eco Sport belonging to Dr Umar Mohammad was reported missing and later found in Faridabad. The search is now underway for the third vehicle, the Brezza.

Sources said the module had been planning a series of car bombings, but their plans were exposed before they could execute further attacks.

Meanwhile, a new CCTV footage has emerged showing Dr Umar Mohammad driving an i20 car in Connaught Place, the heart of Delhi, almost five hours before finally heading to the Red Fort area, where the blast took place.

According to police sources, Umar was seen driving the car packed with explosives on Connaught Place’s Outer Circle at around 2.05 p.m., before moving towards Mayur Vihar and eventually the Red Fort area.

According to Delhi Police sources, DNA test results conclusively established Umar’s identity. His DNA samples matched 100 per cent with those of his mother and brother, leaving no doubt that he was present inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion. The DNA was extracted from bone fragments, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered from the mangled remains of the car.

The powerful explosion occurred at around 6.52 p.m. on November 10, sending shockwaves across the national Capital and triggering immediate security alerts. The blast took place close to one of India’s most iconic landmarks, raising serious concerns about the breach of the high-security zone around the Red Fort.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially took over the probe from the Delhi Police Special Cell. NIA officials have cordoned off the area and are conducting detailed forensic examinations of the debris, including explosive residues, vehicle components, and digital evidence, to trace the complete network behind the attack.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives and directed the incident be investigated with "utmost urgency" to swiftly identify and bring all "perpetrators" and "sponsors" to justice.

The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of innocent lives lost and called the November 10 incident "a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces".

