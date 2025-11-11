Delhi blast: Locals as well as natives of UP and Uttarakhand among victims

New Delhi, Nov 11 At least eight people were killed in the blast near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. As per the details, the victims of tragedy include residents of national capital as well as migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, who visited the city either for meeting their relatives or for business purposes. The youngest among the deceased included 21-year-old Shivam Jha.

The massive car explosion has left a trail of suffering for the families who have been left devastated with the sudden loss of their loved ones.

According to officials, 14 injured victims are residents of the national capital, three injured were from Uttar Pradesh, while one injured person each was from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

While police are still investigating whether the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber or an explosive device, officials have confirmed that at least eight people were killed and over 20 others injured. All victims were rushed to LNJP Hospital, located just a few kilometres from the site.

The youngest victim has been identified as 21-year-old Shivam Jha from Usmanpur, Delhi, according to the list shared by LNJP Hospital. The hospital continues to treat several injured victims, with some in critical condition.

Other victims who have been identified included 34-year-old Ashok Kumar from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, and 35-year-old Amar Kataria from Delhi.

Nouman, a resident of Jhijhana in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, was also among those who lost their lives in the blast. He worked in the cosmetics business and had come to Delhi to collect supplies.

Another victim, Mohsin, 35, from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Delhi for several years to support his family. He drove a battery-operated e-rickshaw and was at the site when the explosion occurred. Mohsin is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a young son. His grieving family has arrived at LNJP Hospital to collect his body, as the post-mortem examination continues.

Amar Kataria, a pharmaceutical businessman from Sriniwaspuri, was another victim of the blast. The 34-year-old had closed his pharmacy in Bhagirath Palace, around six kilometres from Red Fort, and was heading home when the explosion took place.

Following the incident, Delhi Police have sounded a high alert across the city. Late Monday evening, police detained Mohammad Salman, the registered owner of an i20 car found near the site. He reportedly told investigators that he had sold the car to a person named Devendra in Okhla about a year and a half ago.

Traffic limitations and reroutes have been implemented on both lanes and the service road of Netaji Subhash Marg, according to the police. The restrictions will be enforced on the section between Chhatta Rail Cut and Subhash Marg Cut.

"On 11.11.25, due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service roads Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 06:00 AM to till further order and use alternative roads for a hassle-free journey," read the advisory.

