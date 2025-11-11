Delhi blast: Over 1,000 CCTV clips being scanned to map suspects' movements

New Delhi, Nov 11 A day after the blast in a car near Delhi's Red Fort, more than 1,000 CCTV footage clips are being scanned by investigative agencies.

According to Delhi Police sources, CCTV footage from several areas around the Red Fort Metro Station is being examined. The initial investigation into the car explosion has indicated that it could have been a suicide attack aimed at causing maximum damage, sources said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security tightened around crowded public places and religious sites.

Preliminary findings suggest that the suspect’s motive was to carry out the blast after learning that the Faridabad module had been busted. Realising that arrest was imminent, the suspect allegedly planned a suicide attack to inflict maximum damage and avoid capture, according to sources.

Investigative agencies are also monitoring social media activity and collecting dump data from several locations across Delhi.

According to police sources, dump data is being retrieved from all mobile phones that were active in and around the Red Fort area. This data may help identify phone numbers and communication links connected to the car bombing.

Officials added that dump data from the Red Fort parking area and surrounding localities is being analysed, as investigators believe the individuals in the car may have communicated shortly before the explosion, making these phone records particularly crucial.

Sources said that a team of 500 officials has been formed to probe all aspects of the blast. These include officials from the Intelligence Bureau, NIA, Delhi Police and various other security agencies.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured strong action against those behind the deadly blast. He said that Indian agencies would uncover the entire conspiracy and ensure that the perpetrators “will not be spared”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also assured the nation that those responsible for the explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station would be brought to justice and “will not be spared under any circumstances”.

