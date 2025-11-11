Delhi blast: Probe agencies monitor social media, collect dump data from mobile phones around Red Fort

New Delhi, Nov 11 Investigative agencies on Tuesday are closely monitoring social media activity following the Delhi bombings and have begun collecting dump data from several areas.

According to Delhi Police sources, dump data is being gathered from all mobile phones that were operating in and around the Red Fort area. This data may provide crucial clues to help identify phone numbers linked to the car bombing.

Officials said dump data is also being collected from the Red Fort parking area and its surrounding areas. Investigators believe that the people inside the car that exploded may have communicated with one another before the blast, making the parking lot’s phone records especially significant.

Additionally, the dump data from Faridabad is being analysed to determine possible communication links between individuals and to trace how many people were in contact with each other before and after the incident.

As investigations continue into the Delhi blast, it has been revealed that the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was bought from a second-hand car dealer located in Sector 37 of Faridabad, Haryana.

Meanwhile, the blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

This incident also came just hours after police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits in Faridabad and seized 2,900 kg of explosives and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Police also announced that over the past few days, they have arrested two Jammu and Kashmir doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, who were linked to these terror outfits, which, according to the sources, panicked the module and led to the blast.

As per the sources, the Hyundai i20 was initially owned by Mohammad Salman, who was apprehended on Monday night, and the car changed ownership several times -- it was first sold to Nadeem, then to a second-hand car dealer in Faridabad.

The vehicle was later bought by Aamir, followed by Tariq, who is also suspected to be associated with the Faridabad terror module, and subsequently acquired by Mohammad Umar. Both Aamir and Tariq are also under investigation by authorities.

Following the blast, the Delhi Police intensified their investigation into the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort, revealing crucial details from CCTV footage that tracked the suspect vehicle's movements hours before the explosion.

