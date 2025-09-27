Delhi BMW Accident Case: Court Grants Bail to Accused Gaganpreet Kaur

New Delhi (September 27, 2025): A court on Saturday granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, the key accused in the BMW accident case. Kaur, 38, is accused of driving the BMW that hit a two-wheeler carrying senior finance ministry official Navjot Singh and his wife.

#BREAKING: In the Delhi BMW accident case, accused Gaganpreet was granted bail by Patiala House Court on a ₹1 lakh bond pic.twitter.com/nekuSj3Fbx — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2025

Singh, 52, died from injuries sustained in the incident on September 14 near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station. His wife was grievously injured. Singh lived in Hari Nagar, West Delhi, and was a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. The couple was returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg allowed the bail plea. A detailed court order is awaited. An FIR was registered under Sections 281, 125B, 105 and 238 of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies)