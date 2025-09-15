Delhi BMW Crash: Victim’s Wife Alleges Driver Took Couple 19 Km Away to Family-Owned Hospital, Causing Fatal Delay

What started as a peaceful Sunday outing for Navjot Singh and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, quickly turned into a devastating tragedy. The couple began their day with a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in central Delhi and later stopped for lunch at Karnataka Bhavan in RK Puram. On their way back home to Pratap Nagar, disaster struck when a speeding BMW rammed into their motorcycle from behind. Both sustained severe injuries in the impact. Hours later, 52-year-old Navjot succumbed to his injuries, while Sandeep continues to receive treatment for multiple wounds at a hospital.

Following the incident, the BMW driver, identified as Gaganpreet, and her husband, Parikshit, have been booked under multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and destroying evidence. The luxury vehicle was reportedly moving at a dangerously high speed before colliding with the couple’s two-wheeler. The sudden crash has raised pressing concerns not just about reckless driving but also about the choices made by those involved immediately after the accident, which may have cost Navjot Singh his life.

One of the most troubling aspects of the case is the decision made after the collision. Instead of taking the injured couple to the nearest available medical facility, Gaganpreet drove them almost 19 kilometers away to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar. Investigators later revealed that the hospital has direct links to Gaganpreet’s family, as it is co-owned by her father. This move has prompted serious questions about whether vital time was lost and if the choice to bypass closer hospitals contributed to the fatal outcome for Navjot Singh.

Sandeep Kaur, who survived the crash, has given a detailed statement to the police. In her testimony, she recounted how she pleaded with Gaganpreet to rush them to a nearby hospital because her husband was unconscious and needed urgent care. Despite her repeated requests, she says, Gaganpreet ignored her appeals and instead drove them to the small, family-linked facility farther away. Sandeep, a teacher, has described the decision as shocking and said her husband might have had a better chance of survival had he been treated sooner at a closer hospital.

Navjot Singh, who served as a deputy secretary in the Ministry of Finance, suffered grievous injuries to his head and face during the accident. His wife, Sandeep, who was wearing a helmet at the time, sustained multiple fractures and required 14 stitches on her head. According to her statement, Navjot was wearing his turban, which could not provide the protection a helmet offers. She added that the BMW, bearing a VIP number, was moving so fast that it overturned after the collision, leaving behind a scene of chaos and destruction.

The accused couple, Gaganpreet and Parikshit, are residents of Gurugram and run a leather products business. Unlike Navjot and Sandeep, their injuries were minor, and they were discharged soon after. While the police continue to investigate the case, the incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the reckless driving, the attempt to cover up crucial evidence, and the delay in providing medical care to the victims. The case has now become a grim reminder of how negligence and privilege can intertwine in fatal consequences.