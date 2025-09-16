Delhi BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Blood Sample of Accused Gaganpreet Tests Negative for Alcohol

Delhi Police on Tuesday informed that the blood sample of the accused Gaganpreet in the BMW crash case has tested negative for alcohol, according to the news agency IANS. That means at the time of the driving, she was not drunk or driving under the influence of alcohol. Gaganpreet was arrested on Monday and was sent to two days' judicial custody on charges of hitting the two-wheeler of a couple in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan area, leading to the death of the rider, who was later identified as an official at the Finance Ministry.

The accident occurred when the BMW car was taking a sharp turn, it hit the divider, and then it became unbalanced. The front of the car was hit by a divider, the back was probably hit by a bike, and it then hit a DTC bus.

The BMW car she was driving hit a bike, killing one person and injuring another. She is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. An FIR was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station under Sections 281 (rash or careless driving endangering human life), 125B (negligent act endangering human life or safety), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (concealment of evidence or providing false information to protect the offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

#BREAKING In the BMW hit-and-run case, the blood sample report of accused Gaganpreet has come out negative for alcohol consumption: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/SAZj9nXLqt — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2025

She was produced before Duty Magistrate Akanksha Singh at her residence by the Delhi Police. The court has also issued notice to Delhi Police on Kaur’s bail application, which will be heard on September 17. She is scheduled to be produced in court on the same date.

The fatal crash occurred on Sunday when a BMW allegedly driven by her struck a motorcycle, which then collided with a bus. Navjot Singh, an employee of the Ministry of Finance and resident of Hari Nagar, died in the accident. His wife sustained multiple fractures and head injuries.