Delhi Bomb Scare: 3 Schools Receive Threatening Email; Police Find Nothing Suspicious

Three schools in Delhi received a bomb threat e-mail on Monday, July 14. The calls were received at the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri and the CRPF Public School in Prashant Vihar and the Dwarka area, reports said.However, no suspicious items have been found yet. Cyber Police experts were ascertaining the source of the threats. Police said that similar threats had been received earlier through emails as well. In May, the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a 115-point Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats in Delhi schools, following Delhi High Court directions and in coordination with national and local agencies.

In view of the increasing threats, the Delhi government two months ago rolled out a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for managing bomb threats in schools that includes measures like installing CCTV cameras, making evacuation plans and holding regular safety audits & mock drills. Designed by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the protocol lays emphasis on a four-tier strategy based on prevention, preparedness, response and recovery. According to a statement from the DoE, the SOP drafted following directions from the Delhi HC is aligned with national safety guidelines. The SOP also emphasised the need for regular safety audits, structured staff training and awareness campaigns to prepare students and parents for possible emergency situations.

The department instructed all principals and schools to form school safety committees to oversee routine mock drills, ensure that emergency kits are maintained and coordinate on evacuation routes. Further, the SOP has highlighted the need for seamless coordination with emergency services like the Delhi police and fire service.Moreover, parents have been requested to keep their contact details updated and stay up to speed with the safety plans.